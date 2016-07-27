CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Merit Medical Systems Inc
* During upcoming quarters, we expect to complete restructuring and integration of DFINE operations
* "We anticipate that we will introduce two new hero products during Q3"
* Merit medical reports sales up 9.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $151.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.