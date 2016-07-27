July 27 Nutrisystem Inc

* Nutrisystem inc sees full year 2016 diluted income per common share between $1.05 and $1.13

* Nutrisystem announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $520 million to $532 million

* Q2 revenue $149.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $148.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.23 to $0.28

* Sees Q3 revenue $113 million to $118 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $116.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nutrisystem inc sees full year 2016 adjusted diluted income per common share is expected to be $1.19 to $1.27

* Nutrisystem inc sees full year 2016 adjusted diluted income per common share is expected to be $1.19 to $1.27

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $527.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S