CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Echo Global Logistics Inc :
* Qtrly truckload volume increased by 60% from Q2 of 2015
* Fy 2016 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Echo Global Logistics reports record second quarter results; revenue up 19% year over year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.76 billion
* Q2 revenue $444 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.