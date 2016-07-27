CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Conmed Corp
* Conmed corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted net earnings per share are now expected to be in range of $1.83 to $1.9
* Conmed corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $193.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $191.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2015 revenue $719 million
* Than-Anticipated organic sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.