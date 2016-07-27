CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Amgen Inc
* Sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $11.10 to $11.40
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million
* FY2015 earnings per share view $10.08, revenue view $21.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amgen reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.58 billion
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.84
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.47
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $9.55 to $9.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.