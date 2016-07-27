BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
July 27 Equifax Inc
* Equifax releases second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.43
* Q2 earnings per share $1.08
* Sees Q3 revenue $795 million to $805 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 to $1.36
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.40
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion
* Q2 revenue rose 20 percent to $811.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $790.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equifax Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.6 percent, compared to 35.0 percent in Q2 of 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.22, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $803.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico