CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Falconstor Software Inc
* Total bookings for Q2 of 2016 were $8.8 million, compared with $7.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Falconstor Software announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $8.1 million versus $9.6 million
* Falconstor Software Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.