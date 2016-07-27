July 27 Pioneer Natural Resources Co :

* Increasing 2016 capital budget from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion to cover cost of five horizontal drilling rigs being added during H2

* Pioneer natural resources co says capital budget for 2016 was increased from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion during q2

* Pioneer natural resources reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $1.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planning to increase horizontal rig count from 12 rigs to 17 rigs in northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp during second half of 2016

* Q2 total revenue $ 786 million versus $644 million last year

* Expect to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming an oil price of approximately $55 per barrel

* Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production to average 232 MBOEPD to 237 MBOEPD

* Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production costs expected to average $8.25 per BOE to $10.25 per BOE