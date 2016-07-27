CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Encore Wire Corp
* Encore wire reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 sales $238.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $241.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Believe there is a fairly good outlook for construction projects this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.