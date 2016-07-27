July 27 NCI Inc
* NCI reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 revenue $82 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* NCI issues guidance for Q3 of 2016 and updates previously
issued guidance for full fiscal year
* Sees FY revenue $320 mln-$332 mln
* Sees Q3 Diluted EPS $0.22 - $0.24
* Sees FY diluted EPS $0.91-$0.97
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $85.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $86.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reported total backlog at June 30, 2016, of $507 million,
of which $120 million was funded, compared with total backlog at
March 31, 2016, of $501 million
* Sees Q3 revenue $76 mln-$82 mln
* "actively pursuing potential strategic transactions"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $342.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)