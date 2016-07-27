July 27 Facebook Inc :

* MAUS were 1.71 billion as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 15% year-over-year

* Mobile MAUS were 1.57 billion as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 20% year-over-year

* Qtrly revenue $6,436 million versus $4,042 million last year

* Q2 advertising GAAP revenue $$ 6,239 million versus $3,827 million last year

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.71

* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84% of advertising revenue for q2 of 2016

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $6.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Daily active users (DAUS) - DAUS were 1.13 billion on average for June 2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year

* Mobile DAUS - mobile DAUS were 1.03 billion on average for June 2016, an increase of 22% year-over-year

* Capital expenditures for q2 of 2016 were $995 million

* Facebook reports second quarter 2016 results

* Facebook Inc qtrly GAAP operating margin 43 percent versus 31 percent