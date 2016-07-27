CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Marvell Technology Group Ltd :
* Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS are expected to be in range of $0.10 to $0.12.
* For Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be in range of 52 percent to 54 percent
* Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $541 million versus i/b/e/s view $573.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $625 million to $635 million.
* Q2 GAAP diluted EPS are expected to be in range of $0.03 to $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.