July 27 Marvell Technology Group Ltd :

* Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS are expected to be in range of $0.10 to $0.12.

* For Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be in range of 52 percent to 54 percent

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $541 million versus i/b/e/s view $573.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $625 million to $635 million.

* Q2 GAAP diluted EPS are expected to be in range of $0.03 to $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)