July 27 Whitestone Reit

* Reports second quarter results; "Internet resistant" business model produces strong year-over-year increase of 14.4 pct in revenues

* Qtrly 4.2 pct same store NOI growth

* Qtrly FFO core of $0.32 on a per share basis

* Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT guidance for 2016 is a range of $0.33 to $0.39 per share

* FFO core guidance for 2016 is a range of $1.33 to $1.39 per share

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S