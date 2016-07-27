July 28 TTM Technologies Inc :

* Ttm technologies, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 sales $601.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $601.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $620 million to $660 million

* Q3 revenue view $652.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 non-gaap net income to be in range of $0.29 to $0.35 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S