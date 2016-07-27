UPDATE 1-State Bank of India Q4 profit more than doubles, bad loan ratio falls
* Shares rise 2.5 pct after results (Adds details of results)
July 28 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :
* Entered into an agreement to sell $200 million principal amount of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026
* Retail opportunity investments corp. Reports strong second quarter results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.27
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.07
* Intends to utilize proceeds of private placement to reduce borrowings outstanding on unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.5 pct after results (Adds details of results)
May 19 WHA Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest developer of warehouses and industrial estates, says: