July 27 Regulus Therapeutics Inc
* Received written communication from u.s. FDA outlining
information required to resolve clinical hold for its IND for
RG-101
* Says On Track To Deliver Follow Up results from on-going
RG-101 studies
* Working to resolve issues outlined in letter and
anticipate a decision from FDA in q4
* Fda requested detailed safety data analysis from
preclinical and clinical studies among other things
* Fda will notify regulus of its decision within 30 days of
receipt of complete response to issues
* Timelines of on-going studies have not been impacted by
clinical hold
