July 27 Dolby Laboratories Inc :

* Says FY total revenue will range from $1.015 billion to $1.025 billion

* Dolby Laboratories reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue $277.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $268 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $220 million to $230 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $268.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $239.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates that diluted earnings per share for q4 will be between $0.16 and $0.22 on a GAAP basis and between $0.31 and $0.37 on a non-GAAP basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)