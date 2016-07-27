July 27 Cheesecake Factory Inc :

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 20 percent to $0.24 per share

* Cheesecake Factory Inc says comparable restaurant sales at cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 0.3% in Q2 of fiscal 2016

* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue $558.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $562 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78

* Cheesecake factory inc says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on company's common stock, representing a 20% increase

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S