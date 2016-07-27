CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Applied Micro Circuits Corp
* Applied Micro Circuits Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $41.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.