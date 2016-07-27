CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv
* Sees fy revenue between $10.6 billion - $11.0 billion
* Company's backlog at end of q2 of 2016 was $19.6 billion.
* Says company is lowering its 2016 guidance
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.17
* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.82 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.