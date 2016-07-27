July 27 Tyler Technologies Inc

* Sees FY non-gaap total revenues are expected to be in range of $770 million to $780 million

* Sees FY gaap total revenues are expected to be in range of $755 million to $765 million

* Tyler technologies reports earnings for second quarter 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $193.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $192.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $3.42 to $3.50

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share about $1.98 to $2.06

* Total backlog was $867.6 million at quarter-end, up 20.0 percent from $723.0 million on june 30, 2015.

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be between $42 million and $44 million

* Sees 2016 total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be between $50 million and $51 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $774.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S