July 27 Whole Foods Market Inc :

* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 2.6%

* If comparable store sales in q4 are in line with 2.4% quarter-to-date decrease, co would expect sales growth of about 2% for Q4

* Results in Q4 of prior year included asset impairment and restructuring charges of $80 million and a LIFO credit of $2 million.

* Expect sales growth of approximately 2%, diluted EPS of $0.23 to $0.24 for Q4 if comp sales rise 2.4 percent in q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whole foods market reports third quarter results

* Q3 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.73 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.6 percent

* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.23 to $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S