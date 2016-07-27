CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Dollar General Corp :
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Dollar General announces purchase of 41 former Walmart Express Stores
* Dollar General Corp intends to operate fueling stations in 37 of these locations
* Anticipates relocating 40 existing dollar general stores into purchased sites by October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.