CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Xilinx Inc
* September quarter fiscal 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 70%
* Says September quarter fiscal 2017 sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially.
* Xilinx Announces First Quarter 2017 Results; Advanced Products Grow 60% Y-T-Y, strong profitability
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 sales $575 million versus I/B/E/S view $571.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.