CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 TimkenSteel Corp
TimkenSteel Corp Announces Second Quarter 2016 Results
* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 net loss is projected to be between $20 million and $13 million.
* 2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million.
* Timkensteel Corp sees q3 raw material spread is expected to be flat versus q2
* Qtrly U.S. Rig count is about 50 percent lower compared with Q2 of 2015
* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 melt utilization is expected to be similar to Q2
* Q3 net loss is projected to be between $20 million and $13 million
* 2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.24
* Q2 sales $223.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 shipments are expected to be approximately 5 percent lower than second-quarter 2016
* Imports and weak market dynamics are expected to continue to pressure pricing
* Third-Quarter 2016 ebitda is projected to be between a loss of $10 million and breakeven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.