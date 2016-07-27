CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 O'reilly Automotive Inc
* Sees Q3 comparable store sales 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per share $2.77 to $2.87
* Sees Q3 comparable store sales growth 3% to 5%
* Sees FY 2016 total revenue $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.73, revenue view $8.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.65
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $2.18 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.19 billion
* Sees FY comparable store sales growth 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees FY comparable store sales 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees FY capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million
* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share $10.30 to $10.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.