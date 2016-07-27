July 27 Curtiss-Wright Corp

* Qtrly backlog of $2.0 billion increased 6% from December 31, 2015; and

* Says for fy 2016 increasing free cash flow guidance by $10 million to new range of $300 million to $320 million

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - new orders of $524 million in Q2 were essentially flat compared to prior year

* Curtiss-Wright reports second quarter 2016 financial results; maintains full-year eps and increases free cash flow guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 sales $533 million versus i/b/e/s view $523.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increasing full-year 2016 operating margin guidance by 20 basis points to new range of 14.2% to 14.4%

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - maintaining full-year 2016 expectations for diluted earnings per share (eps) of $4.00 to $4.15

* Curtiss-Wright Corp says new orders of $524 million in Q2 were essentially flat compared to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: