CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Hersha Hospitality Trust :
* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share $2.38 - $2.51
* Sees 2016 comparable property revpar growth 2.5% - 3.5%
* Revpar at company's 43 comparable hotels increased 2.6% to $187.00 in q2 2016
* Hersha hospitality trust announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted ffo per share and unit of limited partnership interest in hersha hospitality limited partnership was $0.89 in q2
* Qtrly adr for comparable hotel portfolio increased 1.8% to $213.22, occupancy increased 66 basis points to 87.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.