July 28 Hutchinson Technology Inc :
* Says received a letter on july 26, 2016 from antitrust
division of U.S. Department of justice
* U.S. DOJ opened an investigation relating to sale of
suspension assemblies for use in hard disk drives
* Hutchinson technology provides update on legal and
regulatory actions
* HTI intends to fully cooperate with DOJ's investigation.
* HTI is engaging in contingency planning for potential of
continued delays or impediments to pending merger.
* Says FTC has not indicated when its review may be
completed
* Merger agreement may be terminated by HTI or TDK if merger
has not been consummated on or before november 1, 2016.
* Says DOJ's letter stated that neither HTI nor any HTI
employee is currently a subject of DOJ investigation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)