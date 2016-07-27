July 28 Hutchinson Technology Inc :

* Says received a letter on july 26, 2016 from antitrust division of U.S. Department of justice

* U.S. DOJ opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies for use in hard disk drives

* Hutchinson technology provides update on legal and regulatory actions

* HTI intends to fully cooperate with DOJ's investigation.

* HTI is engaging in contingency planning for potential of continued delays or impediments to pending merger.

* Says FTC has not indicated when its review may be completed

* Merger agreement may be terminated by HTI or TDK if merger has not been consummated on or before november 1, 2016.

* Says DOJ's letter stated that neither HTI nor any HTI employee is currently a subject of DOJ investigation