July 28 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.3325 per common unit

* Landmark announces 6th consecutive quarterly distribution increase; schedules second quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call

* This quarter's cash distribution represents a 0.8% increase compared to Q1 2016