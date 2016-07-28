July 28 Boise Cascade Co
* Boise Cascade Company reports 2016 second quarter net
income of $19.2 million on sales of $1,043.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 revenue $1.044 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects its capital expenditures during 2016 to be $85
million to $95 million
* "We still face oversupply challenges in our plywood
business"
* "We expect modest growth in residential housing
construction for balance of year"
* "Expect to continue to experience modest demand growth for
products we manufacture and distribute in 2016"
* "Future commodity product pricing could be volatile in
response to industry operating rates, net import and export
activity"
* Expect to manage production levels to sales demand, which
will likely result in operating some of our facilities below
their capacity
* Managing production levels could also include temporary
plant curtailments such as those recently taken in plywood
operations
