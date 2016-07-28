BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
ICE benchmark administration appoints Dame Deanne Julius to its board of directors
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago