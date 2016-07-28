July 28 Cash America International Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash america announces second quarter results and dividend declared

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $241.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $250 million

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Slightly modified previously reported expectations for fy 2016 to between $1.34 and $1.50 in adjusted net income per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)