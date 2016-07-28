July 28 Allegion Plc
* Allegion plc sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share
$3.30 to $3.40
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.36, revenue view $2.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $584.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $574.1
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35 from
continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent
* Year 2016 reported revenue up 5 to 6 percent on an organic
basis
* Company continues to target full-year available cash flow
of approximately $280 to $300 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)