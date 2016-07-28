July 28 EQT Corp
* Increases 2016 drilling plan
* 2016 capital expenditure forecast of $1.0 billion is
unchanged
* Plans to accelerate its drilling program for second half
of 2016 by spudding an additional 63 wells
* Qtrly EQT corporation total operating revenues $127.5
million versus $439.6 million last year
* Sees FY total production sales volume of 730 - 740 bcfe
* Eqt reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 loss per share $1.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $72 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.35
* Q2 revenue view $463 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* EQT production achieved sales volume of 184.5 bcfe in Q2
2016, representing a 26% increase over Q2 last year.
* Sees Q3 total production sales volume 183 - 187 bcfe
