July 28 EQT Corp

* Increases 2016 drilling plan

* 2016 capital expenditure forecast of $1.0 billion is unchanged

* Plans to accelerate its drilling program for second half of 2016 by spudding an additional 63 wells

* Qtrly EQT corporation total operating revenues $127.5 million versus $439.6 million last year

* Sees FY total production sales volume of 730 - 740 bcfe

* Eqt reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 loss per share $1.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $72 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue view $463 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EQT production achieved sales volume of 184.5 bcfe in Q2 2016, representing a 26% increase over Q2 last year.

* Sees Q3 total production sales volume 183 - 187 bcfe