July 28 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 capital
expenditures are expected to range from $240 million to $260
million
* Extended Stay America announces second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 same store sales rose 3.4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.257 billion to $1.272 billion
* Q2 revenue $332.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8
million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly Q2 total revenues of
$332.8 million
* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 comparable hotel
total revenues are expected to increase by approximately 3.25%
to 4.50%
* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 net income is
anticipated to range from $162 million to $188 million
