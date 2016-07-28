July 28 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to range from $240 million to $260 million

* Extended Stay America announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 same store sales rose 3.4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.257 billion to $1.272 billion

* Q2 revenue $332.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 comparable hotel total revenues are expected to increase by approximately 3.25% to 4.50%

* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 net income is anticipated to range from $162 million to $188 million