July 28 CIT Group Inc

* CIT reports second quarter 2016 net income of $14 million ($0.07 per diluted share); income from continuing operations of $181 million ($0.90 per diluted share)

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $541 million vs I/B/E/S view of $620.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.7 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 of 13.4 percent and total capital ratio of 14.1 percent

* Sets July cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Allowance for loan losses was $399 million at June 30, 2016