BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 CIT Group Inc
* CIT reports second quarter 2016 net income of $14 million ($0.07 per diluted share); income from continuing operations of $181 million ($0.90 per diluted share)
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $541 million vs I/B/E/S view of $620.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.7 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 of 13.4 percent and total capital ratio of 14.1 percent
* Sets July cash dividend of $0.15 per share
* Allowance for loan losses was $399 million at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
