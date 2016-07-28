BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Thomson Reuters :
* Thomson Reuters reports second-quarter 2016 results
* Q2 IFRS earnings per share $0.39
* Re-affirmed its 2016 full-year outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* In 2016 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 27.3 percent and 28.3 percent, before currency
* Quarterly revenue from Financial & Risk business $1.52 billion, down 1 percent before currency
* In 2016 expects free cash flow to range between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, before currency
* Quarterly revenue from legal business $846 million, up 1 percent before currency
* CEO James Smith says "we are tracking to our full year target"
* In F&R unit annual price increase & positive net sales trend offset by lower revenue resulting from pricing adjustments and macro-economic conditions
* Quarterly revenue from corporate & other (includes Reuters news) business $79 million, up 7 percent before currency
* Financial & Risk unit transaction volumes were muted in advance of British referendum on June 23 on EU membership
* In 2016 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency
* CEO James Smith says in Q2 saw a challenging backdrop and turbulent market conditions for many of co's largest customers
* Quarterly non-IFRS revenue $2.77 billion, flat before currency
* In 2016 expects underlying operating profit margin to range between 18.4 percent and 19.4 percent, before currency
* Says Q2 F&R unit recurring revenue was unchanged versus last year
* Quarterly revenue from tax & accounting business $324 million, up 1 percent before currency
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $2.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plans to use $1 billion of net proceeds from previously announced sale of IP & Science business to buy back shares as part of its existing $1.5 billion program
* Q2 F&R transaction volumes increased significantly on day after Brexit vote as over $480 billion was traded through co's forex platforms on that date
* When co reports results for Q3 2016, it plans to redefine adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS in relation to certain tax computations
* Says redefining adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share will not impact its reporting of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, underlying operating profit or free cash flow
* To redefine how co reports adjusted earnings to better align definitions with current market practices & to reflect guidance recently issued by U.S. SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.