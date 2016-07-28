BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago
July 28 MarketAxess Holdings Inc
* Record pre-tax income of $50.6 million and record diluted EPS of $0.88
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 28 percent to $96.6 million
* Updating its full year 2016 expense guidance range to $178 million to $183 million
* Reconfirming its full year 2016 capital spending guidance range of $18.0 million to $22.0 million
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.