July 28 EQT Midstream Partners LP
* Increased adjusted ebitda guidance for 2016 to $555 - $565
mln
* Says established net income guidance for 2016 of $505 -
$515 mln
* Q2 total operating revenues $172 mln vs i/b/e/s view
$172.5 mln
* Fy2016 shr view $4.94 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Q2 shr view $1.15 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Reiterates forecast for 2016 total expansion capital
expenditures, including capital contributions to mvp jv, of
about $695 - $725 mln
* Sees distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $495 -
$505 mln
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - diluted $1.27
