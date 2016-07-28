July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Increased quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent, to $0.36 per
share
* Q2 total revenues and other income $16,790 million versus
$20,581 million last year
* Qtrly earnings include charge of $0.03 per share related
to impairment of equity method investment held by mplx lp
* On july 20, extended trade receivables securitization
facility for new three-year term and reduced capacity from $1
billion to $750 million
* Replaced existing bank revolving credit facility with
four-year $2.5 billion bank revolving credit facility,364-day $1
billion bank revolving credit
* Q2 earnings include net benefit of $0.44/share primarily
related to reversal of company's lower of cost or market
inventory valuation reserve
* Marathon petroleum corporation reports second-quarter 2016
results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly "earnings benefited from improving crack spreads"
* Refining & marketing segment income from operations was
$1.08 billion in quarter, compared with $1.18 billion in same
quarter of 2015
* Q2 revenue view $16.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
