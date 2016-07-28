July 28 Global Payments Inc
* For 2017 expects constant currency diluted cash earnings
per share of $3.50 to $3.60
* Annual adjusted operating margin for fiscal 2017 is
expected to expand by up to 70 basis points on a constant
currency basis
* Board of directors has approved a change in company's
fiscal year end from may 31 to december 31
* Will report transitional financial statements for
seven-month period from june 1, 2016 to december 31, 2016 in
february 2017
* Global payments reports fiscal 2016 earnings, establishes
fiscal 2017 growth targets and announces fiscal year change to
calendar year end
* Q4 cash earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue $747.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $584.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global payments inc says for fiscal 2017, company expects
constant currency adjusted net revenue of $3.25 billion to $3.35
billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.98, revenue view $2.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
