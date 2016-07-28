July 28 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.24 billion

* "Continue to see healthy demand in North America, led by the strength of the consumer"

* "Continue to see favorable conditions and robust demand in our core consumer-led markets ... throughout the world"

* "Measured recovery in Europe continues, despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties"

* "Latin America is showing early signs of improvement from a low base"