BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales $12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.24 billion
* "Continue to see healthy demand in North America, led by the strength of the consumer"
* "Continue to see favorable conditions and robust demand in our core consumer-led markets ... throughout the world"
* "Measured recovery in Europe continues, despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties"
* "Latin America is showing early signs of improvement from a low base" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.