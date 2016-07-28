July 28 Independence Contract Drilling Inc
:
* Charges incurred during q2 included $0.04per share, of
retirement benefits associated with departure of executive
officer
* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial
results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $15.2 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW $14.8 million
* Capital expenditure budget for second half of 2016 is $8.0
million
* Charges incurred during Q2 of 2016 included $0.01 per
share, related to amortization of deferred financing costs
* At end of Q2, signed two six-month term contracts with new
customer for mobilization of shaledriller rigs during Q3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)