July 28 MPLX LP :
* Confirmed 2016 guidance of 12 to 15 percent distribution
growth rate over prior year
* Announced Frank Semple will retire as vice chairman on
oct. 31, 2016
* Sees 2016 growth capital expenditures $900 million to $1.2
billion
* MPLX LP sees 2016 net income $140 million to $240 million
* MPLX LP sees 2016 net cash provided by operating
activities: $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion
* MPLX LP reports second-quarter 2016 financial results
* MPLX continues to anticipate its Marcellus and Utica shale
processing facilities will average approximately 80 percent
utilization for 2016
* Second-Quarter 2016 net income includes a non-cash
impairment charge of $89 million related to an equity method
investment
