BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 CoreSite :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter revenue and FFO per share growth of 18% and 31% year over year, respectively
* Q2 revenue rose 18.1 percent to $96.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.56 to $3.64
* Q2 FFO per share $0.89
* Says increasing its 2016 guidance for net income attributable to common shares to a range of $1.41 to $1.49
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.