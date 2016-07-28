BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Invesco Ltd :
* Total assets under management (AUM) at June 30, 2016, were $779.6 billion, an increase of $8.1 billion during Q2
* Invesco reports results for the three months ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue $1.189 billion
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Invesco Ltd qtrly diluted eps $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $846.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.