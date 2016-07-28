July 28 Invesco Ltd :

* Total assets under management (AUM) at June 30, 2016, were $779.6 billion, an increase of $8.1 billion during Q2

* Invesco reports results for the three months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $1.189 billion

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Invesco Ltd qtrly diluted eps $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $846.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)