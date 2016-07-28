BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Investment Technology Group :
* Itg reports second quarter 2016 results
* Investment Technology Group Inc says in Europe, q2 average daily value traded in posit was $1.19 billion compared to $1.25 billion in q2 of 2015
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $120.6 million versus $140.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Investment Technology Group Inc says q2 average daily trading volume in U.S. Of 132 million shares versus 183 million shares in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.