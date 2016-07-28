July 28 ConocoPhillips :
* Increasing its full-year 2016 production guidance to 1,540
to 1,570 mboed, reflecting strong year-to-date performance
* Third-Quarter 2016 production guidance is 1,510 to 1,550
mboed, which reflects significant planned turnaround activity
during quarter.
* " price environment remains challenging, but our business
is running well"
* Quarter 2016 results; continued strong operational
performance
* Q2 loss per share $0.86
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On track for first cargo from aplng train 2 in australia
and first production from alder in europe in q4 of 2016.
* Lowering 2016 capital expenditures guidance from $5.7
billion to $5.5 billion.
* Exceeded second-quarter guidance with production of 1,546
mboed; increasing full-year guidance.
* Production for q2 of 2016 was 1,546 thousand barrels of
oil equivalent per day (mboed), a decrease of 49 mboed
* Second-Quarter 2016 adjusted loss per share $0.79
