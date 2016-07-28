BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 American Tower Corp
* Quarterly consolidated AFFO per share $ 1.38
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.442 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Sees full year total property revenue $5,615 million to $5,705 million
* Sees full year net income of $965 million to $1,025 million
* Raising midpoint of full year 2016 outlook for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA,consolidated AFFO by $10 million, $15 million and $15 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.